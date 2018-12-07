Newhouse Believes Despite Delay, Much Can Be Done Before Recess

Despite what was mostly a lost week in Washington D.C. as the county mourned President George H.W. Bush, 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse says that doesn’t mean they can’t get legislation passed before they adjourn for the holidays.

“Certainly no formal meetings were taking place, but conversations and informal meetings were happening. So discussions continue on reaching some of those things we think need to get done.”

He says there is interest in passing legislation on immigration, the farm bill, but says it could be difficult to pass a budget with disagreements over border security.

“The President has staked out his position. Members of Congress on both sides maybe have a little bit different idea. That’s where a lot of the work has to happen in order for us to get out of here at a reasonable time before Christmas.”

The House is scheduled to adjourn Dec. 13th, the Senate on Dec. 14th.