Newhouse Gives DACA Update

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments for and against the Trump administration’s push to end the DACA program.

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse said, while the executive branch battles it out in the judicial, he believes the fix lies with the legislative branch.

“When the president decided to terminate the DACA program, he challenged Congress to come up with a permanent legal solution.” Newhouse stated, “That’s always been my goal, and my energy has been directed towards doing just that.”

The program granted temporary protection to about 660,000 young immigrants who grew up in the country, knows as DREAMers.

The Sunnyside Republican added that he believes Congress can’t currently work on legislation to help DREAMers because the House’s focus is elsewhere.

“As this is taking place, moving through the House, it certainly is taking up the bandwidth that we have to make progress on not just DACA, but almost any other issue you can think of.” explained Newhouse, “Then my understanding is, and I’m not an expert at this, but the talk is that if we then vote here in the House and send it on over to the Senate, they are required to stop everything that they’re doing and focus entirely on the impeachment question.”

The Supreme Court is expect to render a decision no later than 2020.