Night of 1,000 Stars Celebrates Law Enforcement Efforts in Road Safety

Night of a 1,000 Stars is coordinated through the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and is a way to recognize area law enforcement officers for their hard work and efforts in reducing serious and fatal collisions on Washington roadways.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, Region 15 includes all law enforcement agencies in Grant, Adams, Lincoln and Ferry counties. Last week, Region 15 celebrated the efforts of all of its law enforcement agencies in making Washington roads safer.

Target Zero Manager Alison Mitchell said, “Each agency was allowed to nominate an officer with the largest ticket numbers or citations written for the year.”

‘Top Performers’ are as follows (citations in parenthesis):

Distracted Driving

Korey Judkins, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (138)

Thomas LaFave, Washington State Patrol (71)

Jaret Fulbright, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (54)

Child Seat Enforcement

Korey Judkins, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (72)

Rey Rodriguez, Royal City Police Department (37)

Jaret Fulbright, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (35)

Seat Belt Enforcement

Korey Judkins, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (141)

Jaret Fulbright, Grant County Sheriff’s Office (88)

Joshua Wood, Washington State Patrol (68)

Adrian Jones, Washington State Patrol (68)

DUI Enforcement

Tyler Kaelin, Washington State Patrol (45)

Thomas LaFave, Washington State Patrol (33)

Michael Valentine, Washington State Patrol (24)

Speed Enforcement

Ross Tylock, Washington State Patrol (1658)

Mason Acheson, Washington State Patrol (1293)

Brittany Crosby, Washington State Patrol (1169)

Mitchell said the term ‘Night of a 1,000 Stars’ represents the concept of 1,000 officers’ badges shining through the night, casting light on the problem of impaired driving collisions that result in the tragic loss of a loved one.