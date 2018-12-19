No Direct Impact Here From BPA Spill Agreement

The agreement announced Tuesday to spill additional water on lower Columbia and Snake River dams has no direct impact on Chelan PUD operations. Chelan PUD’s Habitat Conservation Plans dictate how the PUD’s Hydroelectric Projects impact migrating salmon.

Kimberlee Craig, PUD Information Officer said the PUD’s “unique Habitat Conservation Plans are certified by state and federal agencies and tribes as having no net impact on salmon and steelhead moving past Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams.” The Habitat Conservation Plan includes a combination of fish passage and habitat improvements and hatchery operations. One example is the juvenile fish bypass at Rocky Reach Dam that carries young salmon and steelhead past the dam during migration to the ocean.

Three federal agencies, including the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), the states of Washington and Oregon and the Nez Perce Tribe agreed on a three-year plan filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. The move creates more flexibility for BPA, by allowing reduced spills over the dams and increased power production during the day when it’s most needed, and increased spills over the dam at other times, to benefit salmon.