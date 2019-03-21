Not-for-profits On Display Saturday at Pybus Public Market

Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee will be hosting Non-Profit Day this Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

“There will be 50 different not-for-profit organizations that will each set up an informational booth.” Beth Stipe of the Community Foundation of NCW said, “You can go and visit them and find out volunteer opportunities, donor opportunities, and what kind of work they’re doing in the community just for an overall knowledge of all the great things that are happening.”

Event goers will be given a map of the different organizations complete with contact information. The public are encouraged to ask questions, even if they don’t currently have the time to volunteer.

According to Stipe, there will be a very wide breadth of non-profits represented at the event.

“There will be organizations like the Humane Society, there will be organizations that focus on the environment, kids, the arts. There’s really something for everyone who has an interest in doing good in our community.”

Non-Profit Day is presented by the Community Foundation of NCW and Pybus Market Charitable Foundation.