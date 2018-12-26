Occupants Escape East Wenatchee House Fire

A double wide manufactured home near 4th Street SE and Kentucky in East Wenatchee was badly damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Cam Phillips, Assistant Chief for Douglas County Fire District #2 said the manufactured home had no working smoke detectors and one of the occupants was awakened by the heat generated by the fire “So they were very fortunate. Had this been two o’clock in the morning and they were sleeping a little deeper, might have been a different story”

Phillips said a neighbor mentioned their home also lacked smoke detectors so firefighters planned to return to the neighborhood with smoke detectors and go door to door and install them “we are going to target this neighborhood and make sure that everyone is being protected while they sleep with smoke detectors”

Douglas County #2 and Chelan County #1 crews were dispatched at 8:05am to the neighborhood of tightly packed manufactured homes. Phillips said smoke was down to the floor level when crews arrived. All of the occupants escaped unharmed but several pet geckos perished in a room where the fire seemed to originate. The cause is under investigation.

The home is likely a total loss and Phillips said the family had no insurance.