Operation Net Nanny Snares 13 Sexual Predators

Thirteen dangerous sexual predators who targeted children in Kittitas County were removed from the surrounding communities thanks to a multi-day operation run by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), and several local law enforcement partners and affiliates.

Dubbed “Operation Net Nanny,” this was the 14th operation around the state with a mission to proactively target those persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet. In addition to the identified suspects, detectives believe two suspects have been recognized as having access to other children at risk of being abused. Supplemental follow-up investigations are currently underway to identify those children and arrange for the appropriate assistance for any abuse they may have been exposed to.

The Net Nanny operations began in August of 2015 by the WSP. Since the original operation, there have been 13 additional operations throughout Washington State. The WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate, spearheads the multi-agency operation that includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The “Net Nanny” series, conducted throughout the state of Washington, has now netted a total of 221 arrests and rescued over 30 identified child victims throughout the state.

“While the Internet is a powerful tool for our nation, criminals are also using it to target our communities. This necessitates a need for this type of proactive, multi-agency operation in order to combat these horrible crimes,” says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation is protecting our vulnerable children and making communities safer.”

Gene Dana, Kittitas County Sheriff: “Our mission and duty is to protect all people. This opportunity allowed a team to focus on those that use the internet who prey on and sexually abuse children in our community. This operation has resulted in numerous arrests. Some of those arrested may have already committed crimes against children and detectives are currently following up on those cases. Our hope is that these efforts will act as a deterrent and prevent future violations in our county. ”

Ken Wade, Ellensburg Police Chief: “There is no greater responsibility for a police department then the protection of our community and the children we so cherish from being victimized by Sexual Predators. This operation should send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated anywhere in our society and I greatly appreciate the tireless, difficult work members of this investigation put forth to keep our children safe”

Undercover Law enforcement officers communicated on the internet through various websites and mobile phone applications with people interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the five-day operation traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children as young as three years old.

Primary crimes investigated are:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first degree – attempt

RCW 9A.44.076 – Rape of a child in the second degree – attempt

RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.050 – Dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

RCW 69.50.4015 – Involving a person under 18 in unlawful controlled substance transaction

RCW 69.50.406 – Distribution to persons under age 18

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

Camacho, Carlos J., 36, Union Gap, WA

Lindral, John C., 65, Easton, WA

Rankin, Andrew R., 31, Yakima, WA

Rex, Nathan A., 30, Ellensburg, WA

Quiroz, Tommy Joel Paul, 32, Yakima, WA

Martinez, Omar A., 24, Pasco, WA

Pierce, Edward E., 42, Tacoma, WA

Conklin, William O., 31, Ellensburg, WA

Avila, Roberto, 23, Quincy, WA

Gilson, Donald D., 36, Ellensburg, WA

Mendoza, Juan R., 29, Richland, WA

Flores, Guadalupe M., 22, Granger, WA

Geyer, Joseph E., 32, Ellensburg, WA

The collaborative effort involving over 60 dedicated law enforcement officer, agents, and staff led to the success of this operation. Those agencies involved:

Washington State Patrol, Missing and Exploited Children Task Force

S. Homeland Security Investigations

Federal Bureau of Investigations Seattle and Tacoma Field Offices

Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force

Central Washington University Police Department

Ellensburg Police Department

Kittitas County Sheriff Office

Yakima Police Department

Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) – Yakima Drug Task Force

Washington State Attorney General’s Office

Washington State Patrol High Tech Crime Unit

Washington State Patrol Field Operation Bureau – District 6

Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office

U.S Attorney Office, Eastern District of Washington