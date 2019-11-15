PAC Accepting Submissions for 2019 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Numerica Performing Arts Center is currently taking nominations for the 2019 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Marketing Assistant Maribeth Brisky said there are two categories for the award, Professional and Volunteer, and each winner will be honored at one of the Numerica Festival of Trees’ Holiday Spice performances December 6th and 7th.

“Your name gets put on the Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award plaque that hangs up in the Numerica Performing Arts Center.” explained Brisky, “They also get ribbons and an award for themselves.”

The award was created in 2002 to honor the lifelong arts and cultural commitment of Bob Stanley.

“Whoever you want to nominate for those awards should be a volunteer or professional of the arts in the Central Washington community for at least a minimum of ten years.” Brisky added, “They should have left a profound and lasting impression on the arts in our community.”

Last year’s winners were Cynthia Brown (Volunteer) and Suzanne Carr (Professional).

Nominations are open until November 24th and can be made at the Numerica PAC Box Office. Submissions can also be made at wenatcheefestivaloftrees.org or numericapac.org.