Prom Dress Giveaway This Weekend Thanks to Women’s Service League of NCW

The Women’s Service League of NCW will be holding a Prom Dress Giveaway this weekend.

Marketing Chair for WSL NCW Cori Bautista said, “Basically we put on this event to give away free prom dresses to all high school girls that are going to a dance, or not going to a dance, no questions asked. We have over a thousand dresses to give away, many are new with tags. We also have dresses all the way up to size 26. So all styles, colors, shapes, sizes, you name it, and the dresses are free.”

But that isn’t where the fun opportunities end.

“Along with giving away free dresses we will also have shoes available, some jewelry.” continued Bautista, “Then also we have some raffle prizes. So when the girls come to get a free dress they’ll get some raffle tickets and they can enter to win hair dos nails, flowers from Full Bloom, picture packages from Parsons, and restaurant cards.”

The event will be at the old Hastings building in Wenatchee, 315 9th St. The event is Saturday from from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.