Pybus Hosting 7th Annual Holiday Artisan Fair November 23rd

The 7th Annual Holiday Artisan Fair takes place Saturday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market.

Executive Director Leslie Freytag says there will be more than 40 local artisans selling an array of holiday crafts and gifts.

“New this year will be our outdoor winter Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market on our new plaza. In addition to the market, we will have family-friendly activities, wreath making, free hot cocoa, a Visconti’s sausage garden and more.”

They are also bringing back the raffle that benefits the Pybus Foundation.

Find out more about the event at the Pybus Public Market website.