Restoration Plan Adopted for Icicle Watershed

A just released final programmatic environmental impact statement (EIS), adopted by Chelan County and the Washington Department of Ecology, spells out a plan for improving water efficiencies and boostingstreamflows in the Icicle Creek Watershed.

Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa said the Comprehensive Water Resource Management Plan was over six years in the making.

Said Kaputa, “We have a number of goals under the plan; to improve instream flows, provide water supply, protect the fish hatchery, and protect the tribal fishery. What we call the guiding principles.”

The EIS is built around guiding principles adopted by the Icicle Work Group. Each project identified in the plan requires separate feasibility, funding, and environmental analysis. The cost of the program is estimated at $82 million, with funding opportunities for early implementation projects to be explored next. Chelan County and Ecology considered the advice of the work group, as well as over 8,800 public comments when adopting the EIS.



The work group comprises stakeholders representing the cities of Leavenworth and Cashmere, Icicle-Peshastin and Cascade Orchard irrigation districts, Icicle Creek Watershed Council, Washington Water Trust, Trout Unlimited,Yakama Nation, Colville Confederated Tribes, US Forest Service, and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and Cascadia Conservation District.