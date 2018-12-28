RiverCom Reports 911 System Has Stabilized

911 service seems to be stabilizing after a statewide failure Thursday night attributed to problems in the CenturyLink network. The issue prevented emergency 911 calls placed on landline or cellphones.

As of 10:45 Friday morning, a RiverCom Dispatch Supervisor said service was working again in the Chelan Douglas County area but if callers experienced problems, to report emergencies at 509-663-9911.

The system had intermittent failures overnight. CenturyLink has not provided an ETA of when they expect service to be completely restored statewide or what caused the outage.