Scammers Catching March Madness Too

As we all know, college basketball fans can go a little crazy when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

While March Madness can be a wonderful thing, it gives scammers an opportunity to take advantage of fans in a wide variety of ways.

For one thing, if you’re going to buy tickets from anyone but the NCAA, be cautious.

“Before deciding to purchase tickets on other sites make sure to do the research on the seller at BBB.org.” Tyler Russell of the Better Business Bureau said, “Make sure that you’re looking for that lock or ‘http’s in the address bar prior to making any transaction.”

Russell also warned consumers to be wary of deals involving travel and lodging.

“Read you travel package.” Russell said, “Just because a travel package has ‘NCAA Tournament’ or ‘March Madness’ in the name doesn’t mean that it includes tickets. If game tickets are not explicitly mentioned in the ads do not assume that they’ve been included. Research away game hotels and their locations. Dishonest businesses may advertise they are close to the stadium or in walking distance when they may not be.”

Finally, if possible, use a credit card for your online purchases as it’s much easier to stop a payment.