Science In Our Valley at WVC

Dr. Frank Dunnivant, professor at Whitman College, will present “Environmental Success Stories” in The Grove auditorium in the Music and Art Center.

Please join author, scientist and Whitman College professor, Dr. Frank Dunnivant for an uplifting public event.

Dr. Dunnivant will be discussing the many accomplishments of the U.S. and global environmental movements that have been made after decades of effort and how we can mitigate climate change.

Science in Our Valley Seminars feature local scientists sharing research in their various disciplines. WVC students and employees are encouraged to attend.

