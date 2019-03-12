Seattle Opera to Perform at Wenatchee Public Library

The Seattle Opera’s most popular touring show, Cinderella En España, will be visiting Wenatchee Public Library this month.

Courtney Tiffany, Senior Branch Manager at Wenatchee Public Library said it’s a bilingual, one act opera of Cinderella for all ages.

“It’s geared toward younger audiences and schools, but I think everybody might enjoy this if they’re interested in the performing arts.” explained Tiffany, “It’s just another version of the rags-to-riches tale of Cinderella.”

Tiffany said the program will be mostly English, but will use some Spanish words throughout.

“They’re making it modern day and putting it in Spain.” continued Tiffany, “She’s struggling with the same things that the original Cinderella did. People don’t treat her well. But it has a modern take, so she’s a waitress.”

Cinderella En España will be March 26th at 4pm. Admission is free to the public.