Second School Resource Officer in Wenatchee Possible, but Unlikely

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown and others made the case for a second School Resource Officer (SRO) before the Wenatchee School Board Tuesday.

For Crown, it’s about the proactive interaction and engagement the SRO has with the students.

Said Crown, “It’s not about security guards being in schools. It’s not about a law enforcement entity as much as it is recognizing where there’s possible threats and getting the students the services that they need. Sometimes that’s more readily recognized by law enforcement.”

Although the school board seemed to be in favor of the idea, upcoming budget cuts may derail the plan. While the city has offered to pay half the SRO’s costs, there still may not be enough money in the Wenatchee School District’s pot to fund another SRO.

Crown said he has a lot of respect for what the school board has in front of them from a budgetary standpoint.

“We’ve, as the city of Wenatchee, have seen some of the same concerns over the years with a reduction in force going back to 2008. Flash forward to today where the economy is doing a little bit better, but the school district is doing a little bit worse than it has in the past.” continued Crown, “Enrollment is an issue and so are several other things on the state level for funding. So we recognize that, and we appreciate their position.”

The school board will begin working on the budget in January.