Senator Brad Hawkins Finds Olympia Sessions Too Short

State Senator, Brad Hawkins from the 12th District is watching the 105 days of the legislative session fly by …

In budget years, the session is 105 consecutive days, in off-budget years, the session is only 60 days long and regulated by the state constitution.

This current state legislative session is crowded and hectic, State Senator Brad Hawkins says the number of days available to debate and vote on new legislation should be more numerous, or, perhaps there should be fewer bills to consider as there are not enough days to do the work …

Can we change the state constitution?? Not easily … It takes a two-thirds majority vote in both houses plus a simple majority as the result of a statewide election to change an amendment to the state constitution.