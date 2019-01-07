Sheriff Burnett Starts Third Term, Reflects on Last Eight Years

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett began his third term after a swearing in ceremony last week.

Burnett later reflected on how his job has changed since he became Sheriff over eight years ago.

“Obviously technology is always an advancement. Social media is a big thing. I guess the biggest thing is people’s opinion.” said Burnett, “They think their opinion is law while not always knowing the facts. I think a lot of people run off of emotions versus facts and/or policy.”

Burnett was also recently appointed by Governor Jay Inslee to the Board of Commissioners of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. The Board develops and implements training standards and programs designed to upgrade criminal justice personnel and establishes standards relating to physical, mental, and moral fitness for recruiting criminal Justice personnel.