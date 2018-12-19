Sidewalks and More Coming for Parts of Knowles Road

Chelan County has acquired funding through a Transportation Improvement Board grant to improve the Sunnyslope area, according to commissioner Doug England.

“Up on Knowles Road we will widen the roadway [and install] sidewalks and gutters. It’s an almost $1.4 million project, so what we have to do is to pass a resolution establishing that as a road project. It’ll run from School Street all they way up to American Fruit Road.” explained England, “It’s part of the Transportation Plan in order to improve that whole area through there.”

As the Wenatchee has grown, roads like Knowles road have become busier and more dangerous, especially to pedestrians if they lack sidewalks.