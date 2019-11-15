latest News

State Auditor Releases Report of Miscounted Money During Drug Bust

TOPICS:

Posted By: Kevin Rounce November 15, 2019

The State Auditor’s Office says the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not follow their established policies nor internal controls in the counting of money from a drug bust in April.

The review began with a request from the Sheriff’s Office after a recount of 10 bags of money resulted in nearly $20,000 less than was recorded at the scene.

The Auditor’s Office interviewed multiple department, and non-department personnel in the investigation.

Among the findings, personnel did not follow proper cash handling procedures, it is unclear if the bags were properly sealed, and a count of the money happened without a second person present.

The Sheriff’s Office says they proactively implemented new safeguards to help eliminate errors including denomination envelopes, purchasing a money counting machine, and retraining of personnel.

