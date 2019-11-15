State Auditor Releases Report of Miscounted Money During Drug Bust

The State Auditor’s Office says the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not follow their established policies nor internal controls in the counting of money from a drug bust in April.

The review began with a request from the Sheriff’s Office after a recount of 10 bags of money resulted in nearly $20,000 less than was recorded at the scene.

The Auditor’s Office interviewed multiple department, and non-department personnel in the investigation.

Among the findings, personnel did not follow proper cash handling procedures, it is unclear if the bags were properly sealed, and a count of the money happened without a second person present.

The Sheriff’s Office says they proactively implemented new safeguards to help eliminate errors including denomination envelopes, purchasing a money counting machine, and retraining of personnel.