State Patrol to Buy Back Bump Stocks

District 6 residents can take advantage of the program in Wenatchee on March 17th-18 and in Ellenburg on March 24-25th

With the Governor’s signing of Senate Bill 5954, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) will hold its Bump Stock Buy-Back Program on March 17-18 and March 24-25. Washington State residents will have an opportunity to turn in their bump stocks before the federal law banning the devices takes effect on March 26, 2019.

Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allow the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in very rapid succession. This simulates fully automatic fire and can be inaccurate and extremely dangerous. Effective March 26, 2019, the US Department of Justice is amending the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to clarify that bump stock type devices are machine guns as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Machine guns are illegal in Washington and Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriates $150,000 for the program.

Individuals can visit any of the WSP offices listed below on March 17-18 and March 24-25 between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to exchange their bump stocks for a voucher. Individuals can also turn in their devices directly to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies where they will receive a written receipt. They can then bring the receipt into the WSP office listed and get a voucher for the $150.

Once their voucher is processed, the WSP will mail individuals a check for $150 for each bump stock they turn in. No checks will be issued the day an individual turns in their bump stock. There is a limit of five bump stocks per individual, and all vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.

Dates and Times

March 17-18, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – Bellevue – 2803 156th Avenue SE

District 3 – Kennewick – 143302 E Law Lane

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Wenatchee – 2822 Euclid Avenue

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Hoquiam – 3111 Pacific Avenue

March 24-25, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Road

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg – 291 S Thorp Hwy

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Road

Criteria

Individuals must be a Washington resident (an official Washington driver’s license and/or identification card is required)

Individuals must have a valid mailing address

There is a limit of five bump stocks per person

Procedure

An individual may bring in an operable or inoperable bump stock to the listed WSP offices.

An individual may also turn in the device(s) to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies to obtain a receipt. (Individuals must then bring the receipt to one of the listed WSP district office on the designated dates/times to receive a voucher for payment.)

An Individual must present a valid Washington driver’s license or identification card.

At the WSP office, the individual will complete a voucher form with a valid mailing address.

The WSP will process the voucher for payment.

The WSP will mail a check to the individual at the mailing address provided on their original voucher form.

More information can be found at: www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback

###