Stevens Pass Resort Opens for the Season

Stevens Pass opened under the Vail Resorts banner today with 23 inches of new snow mid-mountain falling in the last two days, and more on the way.

Serious storm action off the top of the week brought the mid-mountain snow level up by two feet, for a 34 inch base and 49 inches mid-mountain. Snow is expected to continue throughout the week with new terrain opening daily.

“This is going to be a great season for us. We’ve just announced two new chairlifts and the snow has clearly arrived. By this time next week, we’re fully expecting most, if not all of our terrain will be open, and we’ll be enjoying new snow through Christmas and the New Year,” said Tom Pettigrew, Stevens Pass General Manager.

On Friday, Vail Resorts announced Stevens Pass will share in a $35 million investment it is making in its newest resorts, as part of its $175-180 million capital investment package for the coming season. Both the Brooks and Daisy chairlifts will be replaced with bigger, more modern lifts by the 2019-20 season, with additional upgrades to food services.

For Seattle area skiers, this season marks the first opportunity to purchase an EPIC pass, for use at Stevens Pass and the full complement of Vail Resorts properties. The EPIC pass offers access to 65 resorts, including the Colorado mountains and North America’s largest ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb, which is located just north of Washington State in British Columbia.

“This really is the start of a new era at Stevens Pass. This is an extremely successful hill, with 81 years of servicing the Pacific Northwest ski community. Joining the Vail Resorts family is only going to make it a stronger option for both core skiers and families,” said Pettigrew.

Stevens Pass had its first big snowfall mid-October, and has received a cumulative 58 inches of snow for the season. The resort opened with the Daisy, Brooks, Skyline and Hogsback lifts open, accessing 23 runs.