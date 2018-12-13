Student In Custody After School Threats

Eastmont High School was placed on a brief lockdown after threats were reported early Wednesday afternoon. A student tweeted “I want to shoot up whs and ehs” at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Eastmont Administrator Vicky Trainor said the lockdown was initiated shortly after 1pm and lasted about 40 minutes while law enforcement patrolled the campus. The student was in custody by 2:15pm

There was no lockdown at Wenatchee High School. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the suspect student was already in custody while the decision on whether to lockdown Wenatchee High School was being considered.

“Somebody saw something and they said something to somebody” Reinfeld added, which allowed authorities to immediately target an investigation into the source of the threats.

East Wenatchee Police took the student into custody and the lockdown at Eastmont was canceled and normal schedule resumed for the remainder of the afternoon.