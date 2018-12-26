Study Ranks Wenatchee Area #11 in Fitness Friendly Survey

Wenatchee moved up a dozen slots and just missed cracking the top ten list for “Most Fitness Friendly Places for 2019” according to Smart Asset’s fifth annual study. Wenatchee was ranked 11th in the country, up from number 23 on the 2018 list.

The Smart Asset study looked at the percentage of people walking or biking to work, the ratio of fast food establishments and per capita number of fitness professionals, fitness businesses, the hourly cost of a personal trainer.

La Crosse-Onalaska, in the Wisconsin/Minnesota metro area came in first, trading places with 2018 leader, Missoula, Montana. The Bend-Redmond, Oregon area was ranked third