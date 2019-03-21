latest News

Tax Tips with Sean Patton, Cordell / Neher

Posted By: Michael Knight March 21, 2019

If you won some money gambling, and then lost some money gambling, can you deduct your loses??  You can:

If you are preparing a tax return for a friend or family member that cannot, for various reasons, file their return on their own … who signs the return ??

Sean Patton, tax expert with Cordell Neher, part of the Tax Tip feature on The Agenda, each Thursday throughout tax season.

For the entire interview with Sean Patton, go to The Agenda page here at KPQ.com

