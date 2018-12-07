latest News

Thank You For Supporting Salvation Army

KPQ's Kevin Rounce ringing the bell for Salvation Army

Posted By: Dave Bernstein December 7, 2018

Cherry Creek Radio Station listeners donated close to $2,400 dollars for Salvation Army on Wednesday in just two hours as our staff rang bells at several locations in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Coastal Farm and Ranch is matching donations with a $1,000 contribution bringing the total amount to $3,475 dollars.

By the way, in our friendly competition between stations to encourage giving, KPQ and Kevin Rounce came in first place collecting the most donations among the 7 stations of Cherry Creek Media.

That makes Salvation Army the true winner thanks to your generosity and support.

