Thompson’s Loss Felt Beyond the Borders of Kittitas County

Communities around Kittitas County and beyond are mourning the loss of Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the response in Chelan County has been incredible.

“What our agency did is we immediately reached out to their office and said ‘Hey, let us know what you need. From patrol coverage to anything.'” said Burnett, “I was just getting text messages this afternoon from employees’ wives saying they want to put together some care packages. A lot of people just want to show they care.”

22-year-old Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was seriously injured in the fire fight that killed both Thompson and the suspect, 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro from Ellensburg. Thompson and Chavez were both responding to a call of road rage. Flores Del Toro did not stop for law enforcement, but eventually got trapped on a dead end street and opened fire.

Burnett added that although there are many resources for members of law enforcement who are mourning, many who wear the badge prefer to find strength in each other.

“It brings agencies together.” explained Burnett, “When we have those little things that would separate and cause discord with one another and within our own agencies, it’s time to put down the petty stuff and realize it’s the big picture that really matters.”

Meanwhile the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says there have been donation accounts created at U.S. Bank for the two families of the officers involved. You can donate to either the Thompson or Chavez family funds which are for family expenses such as Deputy Thompson’s funeral, with excess funds released to his wife. You can also donate to the Thompson Memorial Fund.