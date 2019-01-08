Three NCW Bus Rentals Fined for Operating Without Permits

Olympia, WA –

State regulators took action against three residential moving companies and four passenger transportation companies that have been operating without permits in Washington.

An administrative law judge at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission ordered the companies to stop providing services until they obtain the required permits during a hearing in November.

Seattle-based Bens Moving and Delivery Service, owned by Israel Paredes, received a $5,000 penalty for operating as a moving company without the required permit. The company failed to appear at the hearing. The commission found the company in default, classified the company as a household goods mover, and ordered the company to cease and desist from operating without a permit.

Tacoma-based Total Effort LLC, owned by Leon Hembry, received a $5,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a household goods mover and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a permit. The company negotiated a settlement with staff, requiring the company to pay $500. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

Shoreline-based Moving Art Corporation, owned by Artur Dubonosov, received a $5,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a household goods mover and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a permit. The commission ordered the company to pay $250. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

Leavenworth-based Leavenworth Party Bus, owned by Brian Young, received a $10,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a charter or excursion service carrier and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a certificate. The company negotiated a settlement with staff, requiring the company to pay $1,000. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

Moses Lake-based Pack’s Shuttle, owned by Nathan Pack, received a $10,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a charter or excursion service carrier and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a certificate. The company negotiated a settlement with staff, requiring the company to pay $1,000. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

Manson-based Kokopellis Run, owned by Duane Coggins, received a $10,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a charter or excursion service carrier and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a certificate. The company negotiated a settlement with staff, requiring the company to pay $2,500. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

Vancouver-based Exobus, owned by Beny Luca, received a $10,000 penalty. The commission classified the company as a charter or excursion service carrier and ordered the company cease and desist from operating without a certificate. The company negotiated a settlement with staff, requiring the company to pay $500. The remainder of the penalty is suspended on the condition the company refrains from operating without a permit.

The commission urges consumers to use caution before hiring a household goods mover or charter company. Prior to making a hire, consumers should:

• Call the commission at 1-888-333-WUTC (9882) to verify the company’s permit status and complaint history;

• Compare costs by getting at least two written estimates;

• Check online reviews and complaints about the companies; and

• Know the full name, address, and phone number of the company.

The UTC regulates the rates and services of passenger-bus companies, household goods movers, telecommunications companies, investor-owned electric utilities, natural gas and water companies, garbage-collection haulers, commercial ferries, pipeline companies, and a low-level radioactive waste repository.