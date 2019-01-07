Tips for Finding the Right Gym Membership in 2019

New Year’s has come and gone, but for some the resolutions still remain.

Of those lucky (or unlucky) few, many will be looking to join a gym to shed some unwanted pounds. But finding the right gym can be a workout all on its own.

“Before you make that purchase on that membership you may want to go take a tour and ask about those free trials.” said Tyler Russell of the Better Business Bureau, “Do not give into the high-pressure sales tactics to join right away and make sure you calculate those true costs. Gyms often use special introductory offers to encourage new members but the price could go up more than you budgeted for. Understand those terms and read the contract carefully before you sign.”

Russell also suggests determining your fitness goals before seeking out a membership in order to find a gym that meets your specific needs.