Travel and Weather Outlook for Christmas

As Christmas and a couple storm systems approach, many travelers are wondering what to expect in terms of weather, travel and Washington’s roads.

The weather, as is usually the case, will dictate most travel planning this upcoming week.

“Snow covered roads.” said Mark Turner with the National Weather Service, “The timing of the snow is still going to be a little suspect but definitely leading up into the days before Christmas there should be some accumulation on all the passes in Washington State.”

However, a little snow on the passes isn’t necessarily anything to worry about according to Summer Derrey of the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“According to the forecast it only appears to be a little bit of snow throughout the whole weekend.” explained Derrey, “Now, conditions can certainly change but we’re looking at a few inches of snow each day, which is pretty manageable for our crews and typically it doesn’t impact drivers too much. If that truly is the case for the forecast.”

Derrey is also advising drivers to take it slow, pack chains, and be aware conditions could change suddenly. That being said, the timing of Christmas Day will help against holiday congestion.

Added Derrey, “I think that we’re getting a little bit lucky this year in the sense that the holiday is on a Tuesday, so drivers may tend to sort of stagger their leave and arrival times between Saturday [through] Wednesday.”

While inclement weather may be complicating things on our mountain passes for some travelers, many others will be depending on air travel. Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers said his staff do their best, but it would be wise to leave some wiggle room in your schedule to allow for delays.

“This time of year you just want to plan that there very well could be some delays. Some of the weather, the visibility, those types of things that are out of our control can cause delays. But if people are planning on that accordingly and making their connections such that they built in some time to allow for those things, they should be ok.”

Moyers is also reminding people that any wrapped presents going through TSA checkpoints will get unwrapped for security purposes.

Finally, with all the snow in the forecast complicating travel plans, one question has to be asked.

Will we have a white Christmas in the Wenatchee Valley?

“Christmas Day in Wenatchee is expected to be sunny with a high near 40 degrees.” said Turner, “There is a chance for some snow to fall into the valley floor with these next couple of storms coming in but it is going to be relatively warm. A lot of melting will be taking place and it’s just going to be a sloppy mess.”

In other words: no. Hopefully the passes follow suit.