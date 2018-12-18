Troop 7’s Christmas Tree Recycling Event Moving

Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 returns this year to help people recycle their Christmas trees, but the popular drop-off event will be at a new location.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, drop off your Christmas tree at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center in Wenatchee, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave. (next to the Waste Management transfer station). The facility will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the event. Scouts will collect the trees for recycling, and the trees will be chipped on site and used in Stemilt’s compost.

A $5 donation is suggested. Donations will go to Troop 7 to support its programs.

Jim White, district commissioner for the Boy Scout’s Apple Valley District, said the annual recycling event is one the troop looks forward to each year.

“This is a service to our community,” White said. “Bring your tree out and we’ll take care of it.”

When dropping off your tree, please make sure it is free of all tinsel and decorations.