Two Arrested, Stolen Gun Recovered in Moses Lake Traffic Stop

Moses Lake, WA – Two Moses Lake men were arrested and a stolen pistol was recovered during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

A deputy saw a car fail to signal for a turn at Loring Drive Northeast and Patton Boulevard Northeast around 12:30 p.m. The deputy followed the car north on Patton and tried to pull the car over. The suspect vehicle continued north on Patton, turned east on Westover Boulevard, merged into the center lane, then the oncoming lane, then back into the center lane where it came to a stop and the driver turned on the car’s hazard lights.

A record check on the driver, 19-year-old Edward N Villarreal, showed he was wanted for failing to comply on a previous domestic violence malicious mischief charge. As he was being taken onto custody for the warrant, Villareal told deputies he had a gun in his waistband, for which he did not have a concealed pistol license (CPL).

The passenger in Villareal ’s car, 20-year-old Cyrus Knoll, was found to be carrying a stolen pistol tucked into his waistband. That gun was reported stolen out of Moses Lake. Knoll also had a spring-loaded knife and marijuana on his person.

Knoll was lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen firearm, Villarreal was lodged in the jail for the misdemeanor domestic violence warrant and for investigation of a CPL violation.