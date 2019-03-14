Two Moses Lake Residents Arrested in Drug Bust

Two Moses Lake residents were arrested Tuesday by Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, or INET, in connection to sales of cocaine. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on the 3-thousand block of Lee Drive Northeast seizing cocaine, scales and other paraphernalia along with cash and a gun. 32-year-old Jose P. Solis is in Grant County Jail and will face charges of suspicion of delivery of cocaine. 34-year-old Karalyn Fithen was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and a recommendation of gun and drug paraphernalia possession charges will be filed with the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney.

Here’s the full press release from GCSO:

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (13MAR2019) – Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested two Moses Lake residents yesterday connected to an investigation into cocaine sales.

Jose P. Solis, 32, and Karalyn Fithen, 34, were arrested when INET detective served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Lee Drive Northeast. Investigators seized cocaine, digital scales, packaging materials, methamphetamine paraphernalia, cash and a semi-automatic handgun.

Solis was lodged in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of delivery of cocaine. Fithen was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and a recommendation of gun and drug paraphernalia possession charges will be filed with the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney.

Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake animal control assisted with the operation.