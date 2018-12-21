Two Western Washington Men Arrested in Walmart Thefts

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on December 20th, 2018, at around 2:45 pm the loss prevention department at the Chelan Walmart called RiverCom to report a theft in progress. The suspects were seen carrying various items out a fire door exit where they had staged their vehicle for a quick getaway. Chelan County Deputies responded to the location but the suspects had left prior to Deputies arrival. The vehicle used in the theft was a newer white Chevrolet pickup truck with U Haul decals on the doors. The suspects had stolen over $2,000 worth of electronics. One of the suspects was identified from prior investigations as a 24 year old male from Arlington, WA. He had previously been trespassed from all Walmart properties following a 2018 arrest.

An “Attempt to Locate Bolo” was sent out to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. Chelan Walmart staff notified the neighboring stores in Wenatchee and Omak to also be on the lookout for the suspects. At around 5:45pm Omak Police responded to a suspicious call at the Omak Walmart. The suspects along with their vehicle had been observed at this location. The suspects left the store when they saw law enforcement arrive on scene. The Omak Police and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspects a short time later in the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle and was arrested for Burglary 2nd degree and Theft 2nd degree. The 2nd suspect was identified as a 27 year old male from Lake Stevens, WA. He was identified as the other suspect in the Chelan Walmart theft, and was placed under arrest for Theft in the 2nd degree.

Both subjects were booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail. The loss prevention director for Wenatchee and Chelan Walmart’s believe since November of 2018, the 24 year old suspect has stolen over $15,000 worth of merchandise. Numerous additional charges are pending from the Wenatchee Police Department as well as other theft investigations on the Westside of the State. Charges could be amended to Organized Retail Theft based on the method employed by the suspects and the total value of items stolen between the two stores in Chelan County. Organized Retail Theft is a Class B Felony.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the Omak Police Department, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department for their help and collaboration. It was a true team effort to capture these suspects.