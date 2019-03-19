UPDATE: Highway 2 Reopened After Semi Crash Near Dryden

UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopened in both directions. Stine Hill Road is not expected to be re-opened until at least Wednesday morning.

An injury accident involving a semi hauling two trailers of cardboard occurred around 10:00 this morning on HWY 2 at milepost 107, four miles west of Cashmere.

The semi overturned on a small bridge on westbound Hwy 2 just east of Dryden. This made cleanup considerably more difficult due to the tight fit. The westbound roadway is was treated for a fuel leak, and it is suspected some of the fuel entered the Wenatchee River. The crash also sent pallets of cardboard onto the eastbound bridge, closing one lane.

The DOT had set up a detour on North Dryden Road for westbound traffic and Stine Hill Road for eastbound traffic. However, an accident involving downed power lines and an apple trailer closed the Stine Hill Road detour. Passenger vehicles were still able to use the North Dryden Road detour, but at that point trucks had to wait on Hwy 2 until it could be reopened.

The driver was taken to Central Washington Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The cause of the accident has not been released.

Later, with the re-opening of Hwy 2 at Dryden, the detour route on North Dryden Road was cancelled.