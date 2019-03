UPDATE 6:49PM US2 Reopened in both directions. WSDOT crews have cleared snow slides

Alert: US 2 Both Directions – US 2 is closed at milepost 94, approximately 5 miles West of Leavenworth, due to a snow slide. There is a detour available using SR 207 and the Chumstick Highway. There will be no vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight allowed on the detour.

There is no estimated time of reopening. There is no estimated time of reopening.