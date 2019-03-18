Warming Temps Could Bring Minor Flooding

The National Weather Service has released a hydrologic outlook for the week with some minor concerns over flooding. Meteorologist John Fox says North Central Washington will be seeing the warmest temperatures since early November.

“Whatever snowpack is on the ground right now we expect it to melt steadily through the work week or so. And as a result we would expect to start to see some ponding of water in low-lying areas and perhaps some rises on smaller creeks and streams as well. At this point considering that the temperatures at night are going to be right around freezing or so, we don’t expect to see widespread flooding at this time.”

Sgt. Kent Sisson of Chelan County Emergency Management previously stated they were most concerned about a rapid warmup and that they are monitoring several areas.

Fox says this week will see temperatures rise to above normal for this time of year.

“If there are going to be rises, it’s mainly going to be on the smaller creeks or streams and again in low-lying fields. We would expect to see some water starting to pool or accumulate in those areas. But again, we don’t expect to see any widespread flooding at this point and the main stem rivers, the larger rivers around the Wenatchee area we really don’t expect to see any flooding at all.”

Fox did note that ice on some of the smaller rivers could become dislodged and create some ice jams.