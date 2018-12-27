Washington State Department of Revenue Offering Free Small and New Business Tax Webinar

Olympia – Business owners in Washington have many responsibilities, including knowing which taxes they must report. To help reach more businesses statewide, the Washington State Department of Revenue (Revenue) will host a free live webinar for new and small business owners on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. In offering these live webinars, Revenue aims to make it easier for small businesses to participate.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Time: 10 – 11 a.m.

Registration: Send an e-mail to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following:

Your name

Company name

Phone number

E-mail address

Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov .

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection, and record-keeping requirements. During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.