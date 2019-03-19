Washington State Patrol Finishes Wenatchee Bump Stock Buy Back

The Washington State Patrol completed their buy back of bump stocks from the Wenatchee area. The program will continue next week in other locations.

Members of the public were encouraged to stop by the State Patrol office in Olds Station in Wenatchee to sell their bump stocks at $150 each. Washington residents can sell up to five bump stocks each. Vouchers were given to the sellers as opposed to cash.

Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriates $150,000 for the program. It is believed the number of vouchers left for the buyback are dwindling. Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.

Washington State Trooper John Bryant said it was imperative for Washington residents who own bump stocks to take advantage of the program while it lasts. Federal law banning the devices takes effect on March 26, 2019.

“Here’s your chance for you to get rid of these items before they definitely become illegal.” said Bryant.

Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allow the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in very rapid succession. This simulates fully automatic fire and can be inaccurate and extremely dangerous. Effective March 26, 2019, the US Department of Justice is amending the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to clarify that bump stock type devices are machine guns as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968.

The bump stocks need to be from a company recognized by the ATF in order to be bought back. Several people were turned away from just the Wenatchee buy back after attempting to sell ‘bump stocks’ made of a single piece of plywood and PVC.

22 bump stocks were bought back over the course of the weekend in Wenatchee. 46 were taken back at the Yakima location, while 74 bump stocks were purchased by the State Patrol in Spokane this weekend.

Upcoming Buy Backs:

March 24-25, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Road

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg – 291 S Thorp Hwy

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Road

More information can be found at: www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback