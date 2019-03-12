Washington State Public Works Board Offering Free Training in May

The Washington State Public Works Board will hold a free, two-day training event in Okanogan May 22nd and 23rd. The purpose is to guide participants through effective infrastructure system management.

Resource and Development Project Manager Jason Freeze said the first day will be a town hall to get a sense of local issues.

“What we’re doing is we’re trying to get feedback from local communities on the challenges that they face when they’re looking at being able to finance and build infrastructure.” explained Freeze, “Basically it’s an open forum for everybody to see what Sync has been working on for the last year, provide feedback, and become part of the process.”

Sync is a system improvement team created by the Washington legislature to “identify, implement, and report on improvements to the water/wastewater/stormwater funding programs to maximize their value.”

The second day will be full-day, interactive training.

Freeze said, “One of the things that we’re looking at doing from the Public Works Board perspective is to bring training out to the local communities. To bring it a little closer to home so it’s not so much of an economic burden or a staffing issue.”

Although anyone is welcome, the training is most meant for interested infrastructure systems operators such as public works heads, water system operators, wastewater operators, clerks and even mayors.