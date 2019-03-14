Washington State Senate Passes Bill to Study Universal Health Care

The Washington State Senate approved a bill that creates a work group to study the feasibility of creating a universal health care system for Washington. 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins voted against the bill, calling it a first step to state-run health care.

“Which, from my experience, I believe what that would do is just make access more difficult for people and drive up cost and ultimately, nothing is free. Everyone has to pay.”

Hawkins says it’s important to understand what actually passed, not how it might be spun and that bill will make some constituents if they just the title and spin.

“But in reality, it’s just a work group. That isn’t reflected in the title of the bill and it’s not going to be reflected in any of their messaging. Ultimately what happens is those reports will get issued back to the legislature and then I guess it would be up to us to act on it. That’s really where the major legislation would need to come in.”

Here the full interview where we also discuss Wednesday’s deadline, and the status of Hawkins’ bill on hydrogen creation by PUDs: