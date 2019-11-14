WDFW, Chelan PUD and State Parks Issue Warning of Moose in Horan Natural Area

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with Chelan PUD and the State Parks department are warning the public about a moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the Horan Natural Area.

WDFW Acting District Biologist Devon Comstock says a yearling cow moose had been seen off and on this year.

“It’s unusual for us to have a moose stay in Wenatchee for that length of time. We have been more regularly seeing moose that are coming into the city limits and typically they leave or if they are in a situation where there’s a public safety need, we respond.”

Comstock says there are several steps to take to be as safe as possible with a moose

Keep a minimum safe distance of at least 50 yards.

Keep dogs on leashes and under control. Moose see dogs as predators and may act aggressively towards them.

Females will defend calves aggressively, so give them a wide berth.

Be aware of surroundings and avoid surprising a moose.

If a moose reacts to your presence, you are too close.

Take photos and watch moose only from a distance – at least 50 yards away.

Always yield the trail to moose; do not approach them.

If a moose approaches, back away immediately.

Be warned that bulls will defend their territory at all times, with increased aggression during the fall mating season, late September through November.

Signs of aggression in moose include raised hair on the neck, lowering the head and putting the ears back, swaying back and forth, snorting, and licking the snout.

Comstock says the yearling has found a very comfortable environment that’s free of predators.

“She’s been known to swim the river from Wenatchee to the sloughs just to the north. We’re going to monitor her and try to a public education approach and hopefully eventually she’ll find her way to better, larger habitat that’s more appropriate long-term for her.”

To minimize encounters between humans and wildlife in the Horan Natural Area, State Parks, and Chelan PUD will close a section of trail earlier than normal.