Wenatchee City Council Approves 2020 Budget

The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2020 budget Thursday night.

While at a glance the city saw expenses outpace revenues by roughly $26.5 million, Mayor Frank Kuntz said there is an accounting principle that explains most of the difference.

“So when you look at the cash basis of accounting, if we borrow $12 million this year to build the downstairs improvements and we spend it next year, that looks like an expense for next year and the revenue came in this year.” explained Kuntz, “What I would say is our reoccurring revenues and reoccurring expenses are equal, both about $27 million.”

The 2020 budget includes almost $37 million in capital projects such as the Saddle Rock Trail Restoration, North Wenatchee Redevelopment, the new City Hall, Confluence Parkway NEPA, and others.

With many economists predicting some type of economic slowdown in 2020, Kuntz stated he thought the City was still in a good position if the bottom fell out next year.

“We’ve got our rainy day fund for $1.5 million and some other general reserves.” Kuntz said, “Quite frankly I’m not anticipating a huge slowdown, but if construction prices came down a little bit that would be good for us as we’re trying to remodel a couple of buildings. I always look at it like the glass is half full.”

Kutnz added that the budget looks good for 2020, with revenues from sales, property and utility taxes all expected to rise a small amount.

A copy of the city’s 2020 budget can be found on page 162 of the council’s most recent agenda packet, found here.