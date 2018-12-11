Wenatchee City Council Get a Better Look at a New City Hall

The plan to remodel the new City Hall, AKA the old Federal Building continues.

Mayor Frank Kuntz and the rest of the city council got a peek at some initial designs from ARC Architects.

“We’ve had some architects working with us over the last year or so doing some space needs, working with all of our department heads, trying to figure out what’s needed in the new building.” said Kuntz, “Of course when you remodel like what we’re going to do here you really gotta plan for growth. We went through that analysis.”

City officials also previously toured several buildings including Haworth Furniture, Google, and the Kirkland, Kenwood, and Burien City Halls.

Kuntz expects a full design contract from ARC Architects in January.