Wenatchee FFA Chapter Soon to Host Christmas Tree Sales

The holidays are here and those on the market for a Christmas tree have a few upcoming opportunities thanks to the Wenatchee FFA Chapter. Locally grown trees from a local Christmas tree producer will be available in the Wenatchee High School south parking lot, near the greenhouse. Trees will range from four ft. to 10 ft. with a variety of colors available from traditional green to robin egg blue. The White Fir trees, native to Southern Oregon and Northern California, will be available November 26, December 2, 3 and 4. The sale will be from 3:10-4:30 all four days. The profits will support the Wenatchee FFA Chapter in the forestry program and activities. Prices range from $10-$50 depending on height.