Wenatchee Public Library Relocating Temporarily for Remodeling Project

The Wenatchee Public Library will be temporarily moving downtown while their facility on Douglas St. is renovated. Communications Manager Michelle McNeil says they had to adjust their original plan.

“As we got close to the remodel starting we realized that they have to do some work removing asbestos around the light fixtures. So [the library board of directors] just figured for public safety and for access to new materials the best option was to start looking at another location.”

Starting in mid-to-late April, the library will be housed in old Seafirst bank at the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee Avenues.

McNeil says they expect to be displaced for about nine months.

“There will be everything, but just a little less of it. They’ll have a fiction section and non-fiction and a children’s section, but just less materials. People may not be able to find the book they’re looking for, they might reserve it online and just pick it up at the library. With parking, they can park on the street but they have the parking garage to the bank, so there will actually be more parking.”

The remodel at the Douglas Street facility is expected to begin in May and will be overseen by the library’s board of directors.