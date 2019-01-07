Wenatchee School Board Chooses Karina Vega-Villa as Fifth Member

The Wenatchee School Board selected it’s fifth member Friday evening.

Karina Vega-Villa was selected from among five finalists to fill the board seat recently vacated by Dr. Walter S. Newman.

The board’s communications director, Diana Haglund, said the decision was not an easy one for the board.

“All 14 of our applicants were of high caliber. We were really please to have five exceptional finalists.” said Haglund, “Karina rose above the top because she gave a great interview and has a tremendous amount of experience working in education.”

Haglund also described some of Vega-Villa’s qualifications.

“She’s an instructor at Wenatchee Valley College in the biology department.” explained Haglund, “(Vega-Villa) brings a great wealth of experience in STEM education. She also has a passion for really moving the needle on education and making sure that those opportunities are available for all students in our community, and that we are achieving excellence in those endeavors.”

Vega-Villa is an adjunct biology instructor and program director for the Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement Program (MESA) at Wenatchee Valley College. She also serves as the community outreach liaison at Lewis and Clark Elementary.

The Ecuadorian-American Vega-Villa earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Idaho and a Ph. D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Washington State University.

Vega-Villa will be sworn into office during the January 8th school board meeting. It’s scheduled for 6:00 pm at the Wenatchee School District’s central office, 235 Sunset Avenue in Wenatchee.