Wenatchee School Board Looking for Public Input in Superintendent Search

Wenatchee, WA – Community, parent, and student involvement are critical in the selection of the Wenatchee School District’s next superintendent. The Wenatchee School Board of Directors invites those interested in participating in the final phase of the superintendent search to apply to serve on a stakeholder interview committee. The committee will interview final candidates for the superintendent position February 19, 20, 21 and 22 and feedback to the Board.

The stakeholder interview committee will include a mix of up to 20 students, staff, parents and community members. Individuals interested in serving on the committee must submit an application by noon on January 22. Applicant names will be drawn by lottery during the January 22 school board meeting to fill 10 seats on the committee. The remaining 10 seats will be filled by district teachers, administrators and staff appointed by their bargaining groups.

Applicants must be able to attend all final interviews in order to be considered. All interviews will be held at the Wenatchee School District central office (235 Sunset Ave.).

Interview Schedule

Tuesday, February 19, 7:30 – 10 a.m.

Wednesday, February 20, 8 – 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 21, 8 – 10 a.m.

Friday, February 22, 8 – 10 a.m.

Application

Applications for the stakeholder interview committee are available online at wenatcheeschools.org/superintendent-search or at the Wenatchee School District office located at 235 Sunset Ave. Wenatchee. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

Wenatchee superintendent Brian Flones announced his departure last spring and will conclude his career as the superintendent in August 2019. The 2018-19 school year will be Flones’ nineteenth year as superintendent, and thirty-second year in the Wenatchee School District.