Wenatchee School Board Seat Draws 14 Candidates

The Wenatchee School District annouced 14 interested candidates applied for an open seat on the Wenatchee School Board. The application window closed Wednesday for the opening created when Dr. Walter Newman stepped down in November.

The School Board will review the applications in closed Executive Session on Thursday, January 3 at 10 a.m. in the Wenatchee School District central office 235 Sunset Ave.

The Board will select finalists to invite to an interview on Friday, January 4. Interviews are scheduled to be held starting at 5 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District’s central office.

Finalists will be announced once they have confirmed their intent to interview. The School Board plans to name Newman’s successor January 8th.