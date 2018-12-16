Wenatchee School Board Selects New President

The Wenatchee School Board had their annual reshuffling of officers last week. Sunny Hemphill will replace Michelle Sandberg as board president while Laura Jaecks becomes the vice president.

Hemphill said she understands the difficulties facing the school district in 2019.

“Unfortunately our district if facing a fairly significant budget issue primarily because of the fallout that followed some legislation.” explained Hemphill, “We are going to spend our energy over the coming months choosing a superintendent and working on the financial needs of this district.”

Come January, the board will begin working on the budget and will also choose an applicant to fill the board’s open position.

The school board will also continue to work with the search firm HYA & Associates to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Brian Flones.